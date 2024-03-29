Serving Thousands Of Free Meals On Easter Sunday

The Rescue Mission is excited to announce its upcoming Easter Sunday event, set to offer over 4,000 dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru meals. This event, marking the organization’s third-largest holiday meal distribution, will take place on March 31st from noon to 3 p.m. at 404 E. Washington Blvd. The community is invited to partake in this festive meal offering, with a limit of four meals per individual. Last Easter, nearly 3,800 meals were distributed, and expectations are high to surpass that number this year.

Thomas McArthur, President & CEO of The Rescue Mission, emphasized the significance of Easter as a time of celebration and reflection on the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ. He highlighted the importance of providing support to the less fortunate during this time, offering them not just a meal but warmth, comfort, and a sense of belonging. The Rescue Mission is dedicated to serving hot meals to the community every day of the year, a commitment made possible through the support of local organizations, donors, and volunteers, including 65 individuals who will be dedicating their Easter to serve others.

For inquiries about the Easter meal event, please reach out to Blake Douglas via email at bdouglas@fwrm.org or by phone at 260-426-7357 ext. 151. Continuing its legacy of over 120 years, The Rescue Mission remains focused on its mission to provide shelter, food, and hope through the power of Jesus Christ. The organization invites the community to support its mission and those it serves. For more details or to make a donation, visit www.fwrm.org.