Health Clinics Offer Online Self-Scheduling

Bowen Health Clinics have unveiled an online self-scheduling option for patients. This new feature provides 24/7 access to a calendar of upcoming available appointments, allowing patients to book their visit on any smartphone, tablet or computer.

This service was added in a continuing effort to make it as simple as possible for patients to obtain the health care they need.

“Our goal is to make our integrative healthcare services as easily accessible as we can for anyone who needs it,” said Dr. Rob Ryan, Bowen Center President and CEO. “ By eliminating barriers to quality healthcare, we are improving and extending Hoosier lives.”

Current and new patients can schedule an appointment by visiting bowencenter.org/schedule-appointment to enter appointment details and choose an open time slot. Patients will receive an automated text or email confirming the appointment time and date.

Bowen Health Clinics offer easy access to healthcare services, including primary health care, mental health care, behavioral health care, addiction recovery treatment, and life skills coaching. Medicaid is welcome, and no one is turned away for an inability to pay or insurance status. For more information, call 1-800-342-5653.

Bowen Center is a non-profit Community Mental Health Center in Indiana providing mental and behavioral health care, primary health care, addiction recovery treatment, and life skills coaching services.