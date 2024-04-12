The latest edition of the Community Health Resource Directory is now available for free to the general public and organizations that serve low-income and vulnerable residents.

Free, printed copies of the directory are available for pick up by filling out the request form at SJCHF.org/directories. A pdf copy of the directory is also available on that same web page.

The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation updates and prints the directory every other year. It lists more than 100 free or low-cost healthcare services located in Allen County. Services are listed in twelve categories that include medical, dental, mental health, immunization, transportation, health screenings and more. Each service listed includes information such as: days and hours of operation, what payment forms are accepted, if a photo identification is needed, whether it is located on a bus line, and if interpreters are available.

“Offering the free Community Health Resource Directories is one way the St. Joe Foundation works to ensure all residents, especially those who are vulnerable, have access to quality, affordable health and wellness care,” said Meg Distler, executive director of the Foundation. “Many non-profits tell us they rely on the directory to help connect their clients to the healthcare services they need at costs they can afford.”

The St. Joe Foundation began printing the Community Health Resource Directory in 2005 and since that time has provided over 150,000 free copies to local residents and organizations. Each year, the Foundation gives out approximately 6,100 copies.

The St. Joe Foundation also prints and distributes the free Prenatal and Infant Care Resource Directory. It is updated every other year on an alternating schedule with the Community Health Resource Directory. The 2022-23 Prenatal and Infant Care Directory is also available at SJCHF.org/directories.

The St. Joe Foundation is sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and works to serve vulnerable populations in four impact areas: Prenatal & Infant Care, Nutrition & Food Insecurity, Access to Quality, Affordable Healthcare, and Refugees & Immigrants.