Tickets: National Wheelchair Basketball Championships

Tickets for the 2024 Women’s and Military Division Wheelchair Basketball National Championships are on sale now! This event will be hosted in Fort Wayne on April 26-28 and is expected to draw over 300 athletes from across the country.

The event will be held in the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone, hosted by Turnstone and Visit Fort Wayne. It will be the first time the state of Indiana will play host to the competition. Turnstone Center has previously hosted six National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) Regional tournaments, helping establish the facility as an excellent choice for the 2024 Championships.

Ticket Cost:

$30- All Session Adult ticket (Admission for 1 adult for all three days of the NWBA National Championship Tournament)

$15- All Session Child ticket (Admission for 1 child, 18 & under, for all three days of the NWBA National Championship Tournament)

$20- Single Session Adult (Admission for 1 adult for one day of the tournament)

$10- Single Session Child (Admission for 1 child, 18 & under, for one day of the tournament)

There are nearly 200 NWBA-sanctioned competitions annually throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Ontario, and Quebec. The NWBA season is from October to April, culminating in the National Tournament.

The 2024 Women’s Division National Championship is set to be the largest women’s wheelchair basketball event in the organization’s history, while 2024 also signals the second year that the NWBA will crown a National Champion in its newly founded military division.

Hundreds of volunteer shifts are also available for the community to fill during the Championships event. Everyone can choose their role and preferred time online.