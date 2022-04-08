Share Thoughts On Fisheries With DNR On Angler Survey

Anglers can share their opinions on Indiana DNR’s fisheries management using a survey that will be emailed the week of April 11.

The DNR will email the survey to everyone who has a current email address within its electronic licensing system. Anglers can ensure their email on file is correct, update their address, or enter a new one at IN.gov/access

Survey questions cover broad topics on angler participation, fishing locations, fish stocking, access to fishing spots, and legal fishing equipment. Information gathered will provide valuable feedback to help the DNR develop programs to better serve Indiana’s anglers.

The link each angler is emailed will be unique to that angler. Because it will allow only one survey completion, it should not be shared with other anglers.

For questions about the survey, please contact AnglerSurvey@dnr.IN.gov

More information about the project is at wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/licensed-angler-survey