September 24, 2021- Local Ads

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

When: Sat. Oct. 2, 7a-10a

Where: Waynedale Masonic Lodge, 7039 Elzey St. 46809

Cost: Free-will donation

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

GARAGE SALE ANYTHING + EVERYTHING

Who: Waynedale Order of Eastern Star

When: Fri Sept. 24, 9a-4p & Sat. Sept. 25, 9a-12p

Where: Waynedale Masonic Lodge, 7039 Elzey St. 46809

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

BBB Accredited

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

CHARLIE’S (DOG) BIRTHDAY BASH

When: Sat. Oct. 23, 1p-3p

Where: Rich’s Auto Center, 2135 Sandpoint Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Add‚Äôl: Our shop dog, ‘Charlie’ is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service. Cake and refreshments for human guests. Dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area. The Pitbull Coalition will be on hand with some adoptable or fostered dogs to meet and greet and maybe find their forever family. Pet related vendors will be in attendance along with Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry merchandise. This fundraiser is open to the public.

More info: www.facebook.com/fortwaynepetfoodpantry

Contact: Cindy at 260-747-8145 or Rochele at 260-385-3362.

HIRING A BANQUET CAPTAIN

Come join our busy catering company! We are currently looking to hire a special person to be our Banquet Captain. Candidate should be well groomed and have a professional demeanor. Candidate will be responsible for the delivery and service of food and beverages for our clients. A clean driving record is required. Starting rate is $13.00/hr. Flexible Schedule. 25-35 hrs/wk. Applications are available in person or on our website: www.lightedgardens.com

FALL GARAGE SALE

6403 Old Trail Road

Thurs 9/30 – Fri 10/1 9a-4p

Sat 10/2 9a-1p

Youth/Adult – Warm Clothes,

Shoes, Boys Athletic Shorts, New Jewelry,

Much Fabric Luggage, Books, Large Pictures,

And a lot of miscellaneous items.

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

FALL CLEANUP SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding & Hauling Services.

