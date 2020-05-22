Carolyn Sue Richerson, 72, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home. She was born October 30, 1947 in Garrett, IN to the late Miles and Effie Mae (Turner) Combs. She had worked for 48 years as a bar tender at the Hook & Ladder. Surviving are her sisters, Lois (Beauford) Mullins and Kathy Fugate; grandchildren, Jessica, Haley, and Frank, Jr.; and daughter in law, Billie Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeral K. Richerson; son, Frank Houchin; brothers, Jimmy and Billy; and sister, Diana. Funeral service wa on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819 with visitation one hour prior. 25 person-gathering restrictions applie. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery, Huntertown, Indiana. Contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to The Family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com for the Richerson family.

