Dennis W. Ramsey, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Dennis was born August 8, 1947 in Fort Wayne to the late Richard L. and Anna (Siebold) Ramsey. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and then worked for 31 years at GTE. He then worked as a custodian and grounds keeper for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Surviving are his wife, Susan K. Ramsey of Fort Wayne; daughters, Dawn M. (David) Strole of Fort Wayne and Laurie A. (Jesse) Myers of Columbia City; grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Lydia, and Leah; and siblings, Richard W. (Cindy) Ramsey, Cindy M. Nimen, and Carol (Paul) Spangler. Funeral service wason Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809 with visitation starting at 11:00 AM, prior to the service. The 25 person gathering limit was in place through services. Preferred memorials in memory of Dennis may be made to the TLC Breast Cancer Foundation. Burial was at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Ramsey family.

