Friday, May 29, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Waynedale Obituaries 

Dennis W. Ramsey, 72

The Waynedale News Staff

Dennis W. Ramsey, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Dennis was born August 8, 1947 in Fort Wayne to the late Richard L. and Anna (Siebold) Ramsey. He was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and then worked for 31 years at GTE. He then worked as a custodian and grounds keeper for Fort Wayne Community Schools. Surviving are his wife, Susan K. Ramsey of Fort Wayne; daughters, Dawn M. (David) Strole of Fort Wayne and Laurie A. (Jesse) Myers of Columbia City; grandchildren, Zachary, Jacob, Lydia, and Leah; and siblings, Richard W. (Cindy) Ramsey, Cindy M. Nimen, and Carol (Paul) Spangler. Funeral service wason Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46809 with visitation starting at 11:00 AM, prior to the service. The 25 person gathering limit was in place through services. Preferred memorials in memory of Dennis may be made to the TLC Breast Cancer Foundation. Burial was at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Ramsey family.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share11
11 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff