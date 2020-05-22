June Worship & Updates

WAYNEDALE

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sun, 8:45 & 11a

Sunday School 10a

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept – May)

. . .

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER

When: Monday, June 8, 4:30 – 6:00 pm

Where: Waynedale UMC Parking Lot

Who: For anyone who wishes to enjoy a free meal.

Cost: No charge!

Add’l Info: Drive-Thru only, 1st Come – 1st Serve. Contact us at 747-7424 with questions.

. . .

ACCEPTING PRESCHOOL REGISTRATIONS FOR THE 2020-21 SCHOOL YEAR

Where: Church or Preschool Office, or call 747-7424 and leave a call back message.

Who: For children ages 2-5.

Add’l: Now offering a “Full Day Enrichment’ class; 9 am – 3 pm for 4 and 5 year olds. Visit our website at www.waynedaleumc.com and click on Preschool in the left column for additional information and pictures.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ELMHURST CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

2908 Kelmar Dr.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-6412

Regular Worship Times:

Sunday School 9:30a

Sunday Morning Worship 10:30a

Sunday Evening Service 6p

“Hour of Power” Wednesday 7p

Sunday School For All Ages Pre-School Through Adults

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

All Year

Saturday 5:00p

Sunday 8:00a

Sunday 10:45a

Sunday 9:30-10:30a

Bible Study for Grades K-5

Preschool Sunday School

Youth Bible Study

Adult Bible Study

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. THERESE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

www.StThereseFW.org

2304 Lower Huntington Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9139

Office Hours:

Mon. – Fri. 8a – 3p

Mass Times:

Sunday 8:00 am & 11a

Weekdays T & Th 5:30p

W & F 8:30a

Saturday 8a & 5p

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

. . .

Peace Rummage and Bake Sale postponed until further notice.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

On May 24 @ 9:30 AM in person services resumed. The guidelines by Gov. Holcomb for places of worship will be followed. For more information call the church 260-478-1717.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

10:30a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CALVARY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

calvaryum.church

6301 Winchester Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-9218

Sunday Worship:

Worship Service 9:30a

Coffee & Conversation 10:30a

Sunday School 10:40a

Lighthouse Worship 10:45a

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .