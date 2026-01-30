Mentors Changing Lives,One Match At A Time: Local Volunteer Spotlight

4 min read

January commemorates National Mentoring Month, and for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), it is a month worth celebrating.

For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana has been serving the Fort Wayne community. Victoria Cortez, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the organization, shares, “The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBS operates under the belief that every child inherently has the ability to succeed and thrive, especially with supportive relationships in their life. Our vision for the future is that all youth can achieve their full potential.”

Jakeb Davis (Big), Hayden (Little)

Becoming a Mentor (Big) does not require a large time commitment. Volunteers typically meet with their Youth (Little) for two hours every two weeks—perfect for those who need flexibility. In the site-based program, School Buddies visit schools weekly for 30–45 minutes, depending on the student’s lunch period. This option offers more structure for volunteers who prefer a consistent schedule.

One volunteer who recently joined BBBS as a Big Brother is Jakeb Davis. He was paired with his Little Brother, Hayden, and the two are forging a strong bond. Jakeb and Hayden prefer to meet more frequently. “We meet most Thursdays for around two hours per visit,” Jakeb explains. “Hayden was a bit timid and shy the first month or so, but each week he opened up more as our relationship developed and trust was established.”

Their time together varies. Their first visit involved playing Hayden’s favorite sport, soccer, outside at the Jorgensen YMCA. Since then, they have gone on a hike at Lindenwood Nature Preserve, toured the Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights, and enjoyed the Christmas lights at Parkview Field. Hayden also took his first trip to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art with Jakeb.

Jakeb feels his patience has grown through mentoring a young man, noting differences from his experiences parenting his daughter. Observing how boys and girls process feelings, emotions, and situations has shaped how he views children and their development.

Littles are matched in one-to-one mentoring relationships with Bigs who provide guidance, advice, and friendship tailored to each child’s needs. Pairing youth with dependable adult role models significantly improves behavior, decision-making, and academic outcomes. Having a trusted adult outside the family also strengthens family dynamics and provides someone to confide in, leading to increased self-esteem, confidence, and a stronger sense of belonging.

It’s easy to become a Big. Victoria explains, “Other than screening for safety, there are no special qualifications needed. BBBS does not ask for perfect volunteers—only people who will show up and be there for a child. The great part of our match process is that we individually interview both volunteers and children on the waiting list. This allows us to match volunteers with different backgrounds, personalities, and interests with the Littles they’re most likely to connect with.”

Jakeb was surprised by how many Bigs are still needed and the number of Littles waiting for a match. “The organization is very supportive in helping volunteers manage their time and remain flexible if the desire to volunteer is there,” he says. Although 1,239 youth were served in 2025, there are currently 300 youth on the waiting list.

Every match is supported by a Match Support Specialist (MSS), a caseworker who checks in regularly, connects participants to resources, and addresses any concerns. Volunteers can always reach out to their MSS for guidance and support.

Before getting started, volunteers complete training that covers expectations and program guidelines. BBBS also offers additional optional training opportunities once a match is made.

Big Brothers Big Sisters further supports its volunteers by offering free match activities and discounted opportunities throughout the community, making it easy to find fun and affordable things to do together.

“When I set out to serve others and focus on helping just one Little, I never knew I would be given a relationship and a purpose this meaningful,” Jakeb shares. “Hayden and I were talking in the car when he realized I didn’t work for BBBS but was a volunteer who chose to make time for him each week. He lit up when he realized I was choosing him—not because I had to, but because I wanted to. That moment reinforced for me that giving my time outshined any activity we had done together.”

There are also many ways the community can support BBBS without becoming a Big. For those interested in working with youth, the Real Men Read program allows male volunteers to read to a local second or third-grade classroom five times during the school year to promote literacy. One-time volunteer opportunities are also available, including helping at events, completing office projects, or assisting with transportation for Littles. Community members can also support Big Brothers Big Sisters by participating in events such as Bowl for Kids’ Sake throughout the year.

For anyone on the fence about joining, consider giving it a try. Visit bbbsnei.org or contact Bailey Roe, Director of Community Development, at 260-209-4722 or bailey.roe@bbbsnei.org.

This Volunteer Spotlight is presented by The Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org.