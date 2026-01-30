Open House: Waynedale 2040 Plan

2 min read

With what began as the Waynedale Town Hall in June of 2024, which drew more than 100 residents, the City of Fort Wayne is now seeking final opinions and suggestions to help shape the Waynedale area for years to come. Although branded as the Waynedale 2040 Plan, the city expects to begin implementing some improvements as early as this year, pending adoption of the plan in early May.

Throughout 2025, Fort Wayne’s Department of Neighborhoods hosted multiple engagement events and attended community gatherings in an effort to reach as many residents as possible. The goal has been to collect public input on what changes people want to see in the community and compile those ideas into the plan. With the plan moving toward finalization, time is running short for residents and stakeholders who have not yet shared their thoughts on what would strengthen the place where they live or work.

As a final opportunity for public input, the Waynedale 2040 Plan Open Houses will be held Tuesday, February 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Thursday, February 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Waynedale Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Road. Both sessions will present similar information. There will be no formal presentation, but city officials will be available to share the ideas, concerns, and proposed solutions identified through earlier feedback, collect input, and to answer questions. Attendees will also be able to share feedback on which projects should be prioritized. As public open houses, all are welcome, and guests may arrive at any time during the listed hours.

The plan is intended to address broad themes such as community resources, recreation and activities, a safer Waynedale, a vibrant business community, Waynedale pride, infrastructure, and walkability.

Waynedale 2040 is a planning document designed to provide a shared vision for the neighborhoods in the Waynedale area. It will include the area’s history, an overview of engagement efforts, current conditions tied to social and physical features, and community-created recommendations intended to guide the Waynedale area.

Neighborhood plans are intended to elevate community voices, helping residents and stakeholders identify and prioritize needs and aspirations while celebrating local character and identity. The process is designed to develop goals and implementation strategies that guide planning and development activities, neighborhood design, public improvements, and future investments.

Using community input, the city and the Waynedale Planning Committee are currently drafting recommendations, goals, and action steps. With a city-allocated budget, implementation of the final plan will be guided by a committee of 24 residents representing neighborhoods across the area, which has been meeting monthly over the past year.

Residents who cannot attend an open house, or who want to learn more, can visit waynedaleplan.com.