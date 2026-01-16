Welcoming Political Candidates

1 min read

Wednesday, January 7th was the first day of candidate filing for Indiana 2026 Primary Election in May.

Candidates wishing to be on the Democrat or Republican primary ballot can begin filing declaration of candidacy paperwork. Minor Party, Independent, and Write-In candidates will file declarations of candidacy for the November General Election later in the year, after the May Primary Election is held.

“Candidate filing marks an important step in Indiana’s election process. My office is committed to ensuring candidates have the information and resources they need to file correctly and on time, while continuing to uphold the integrity of our elections,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, state legislative, and judicial offices including county prosecuting attorneys, file declaration of candidacy with the Indiana Secretary of State or the Indiana Election Division. The Secretary of State’s Office and the Indiana Election Division will be accepting filings 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays through February 6th at noon.

Candidates for non-judicial county offices, township offices, town offices, school board offices, precinct committeeman or state convention delegate, file their declaration of candidacy at the office of the County Clerk in which they reside.

Under Indiana law, election officials are prohibited from accepting filings after the deadline.