Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s ‘STARCROSSED: Bridgerton Edition’ To Premiere

“STARCROSSED: Bridgerton Edition” is a fully immersive performance presented by the Fort Wayne Dance Collective. FWDC first created “Starcrossed” in 2013 as its inaugural immersive, choose-your-own-adventure production inspired by Romeo and Juliet. More than a decade later, the organization revisits the theme of star-crossed lovers through the multiple romances of the hit Bridgerton series. Attendees are encouraged to wear Regency-era attire as they explore the Bridgerton house, Queen Charlotte’s ballroom, the Bridgerton Garden, and more. The event will include a cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres. FWDC’s professional artists bring to life iconic romance tropes, including enemies to lovers, friends to lovers, and love triangles, all while showcasing exceptional athleticism and artistry.

Fort Wayne Dance Collective artists perform during the Midnight Metropolis show in October.

Audience members will have the chance to be considered as one of the Queen’s potential diamonds of the season. They can also aid in the search for anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown, by searching for clues scattered throughout the event. “STARCROSSED: Bridgerton Edition” is inspired by the enveloping and abstract narration techniques of “Sleep No More,” a production created by the groundbreaking British company Punchdrunk, known for pioneering and perfecting large-scale, immersive, promenade theatre, and creating global audience-driven shows.

“I am thrilled to work with this fantastic group of artists to create a truly immersive experience. This is truly an all-star group of performers, and I’m honored to be a part of this beautiful piece,” exclaimed Daniel Meredith, Actor and Dancer in “STARCROSSED: Bridgerton Edition”

“Don’t feel like you have to have seen Bridgerton to come to this event! It’s a fun opportunity to engage in dance, theatre, and whimsy with other people who love a little pretend and want to support the arts in our community,” shares Naomi Dees, who will portray Penelope Featherington in “STARCROSSED: Bridgerton Edition”

The performance will take place on January 31st from 7:30 – 10 PM at the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Center (826 Ewing St, Fort Wayne). Tickets are $35 in advance at fwdc.org or $45 at the door. Please note that door sales are card-only, cash will not be accepted.

“STARCROSSED: Bridgerton Edition” is funded by Flagstar, Plymouth Benevolence Fund, Edward M. Wilson Foundation, AWS Foundation, Foellinger Foundation, The English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation, The Louis and Anne B Schneider Foundation, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Indiana Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, PNC, and The Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation.

The Fort Wayne Dance Collective is a non-profit arts organization located in downtown Fort Wayne, IN. In the 2024-25 academic year, FWDC served over 40,000 people throughout Northeast Indiana and has provided scholarships, work-study opportunities, community programming, classes and performances to this region for the past 46 years. FWDC serves thousands of individuals in schools, sites serving people with disabilities, community centers and social service agencies, as well as, through the Healing Arts program partnership with Parkview.