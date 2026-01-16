Randy Harter, Allen County’s New Historian

1 min read

Indiana Historical Society is excited to announce the appointment of a new Indiana county historian in Allen County, along with the designation of a county historian emeritus.

New Allen County historian Randy Harter is a Fort Wayne historian, the author of four books on the city’s history and has written dozens of articles and research papers about Fort Wayne’s wondrous past. A community volunteer, Randy frequently speaks to area groups on Fort Wayne’s rich history. He is also the founder of the Fort Wayne History Roundtable.

We are also pleased to share that Thomas Castaldi has been named Allen County Historian Emeritus, an honorary designation in recognition of his 24 years of service and dedication as former county historian.

In 1981, through an effort to improve the historical communication network in the state, the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Historical Bureau established the Indiana County Historian Program. County historians serve as volunteers appointed by the Indiana Historical Society and Indiana Historical Bureau to promote local history in their counties, connect individuals and groups with history resources, promote collaboration between local history organizations, and maintain connections with the Indiana Historical Society and Indiana Historical Bureau.

The Indiana Historical Society collects and preserves Indiana's unique stories; brings Hoosiers together in remembering and sharing the past; and inspires a future grounded in the state's uniting values and principles.