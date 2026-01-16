You’re Invited To The First Allen County Neighborhoods Forum Of 2026

1 min read

The Allen County Neighborhoods Forum will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2026 on Thursday, January 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Citizens Square Omni Room. The meeting is open to all residents of Allen County who are interested in neighborhood issues, local government, and community collaboration.

The evening will begin with a call to order at 6:30 p.m., followed by announcements from ACNF Coordinator Kyle Roemmich. The central focus of the meeting will be a special presentation featuring Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin. Both leaders are scheduled to share highlights from 2025 and discuss priorities and expectations for 2026 within their respective units of government. Time will be allotted for questions following their presentations. There will be no attorney question and answer segment during this meeting.

The meeting is expected to conclude at 8:00 p.m., with additional time immediately afterward reserved for informal networking and conversation among attendees. Organizers note that construction planned for the Omni Room later in the year may require changes to future meeting locations, with updates to be announced as details become available.

ACNF meets quarterly on the fourth Thursday of the month, with additional 2026 meetings scheduled for April 23, July 23, and October 22. The forum serves homeowners’ groups, neighborhood associations, and individual residents from both incorporated and unincorporated areas of Allen County. Its mission is to strengthen communication between neighborhoods, residents, local government, and community service organizations.

Those seeking additional information may contact ACNF Coordinator Kyle Roemmich at fwpg6605@yahoo.com or Co-Coordinator Neil Warner at president@deerfield-estates.com. More information about the forum is available through the Allen County website, and residents are also encouraged to follow the group’s Facebook page under the name “Allen County Neighborhoods Forum.”