Historic Photo Contest Open For Submissions

The annual Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) photo contest has started, and the deadline for entering is Friday, April 3.

Open to photographers of any age and skill level, the contest has been held since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources.

2025 photo contest kids category winner, taken by Grace White at the University of Notre Dame.

All structures in photo entries must be at least 50 years old and in Indiana but don’t have to be fully restored. Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.

Photos must have been taken within the last two years. There are five categories to submit photographs: Color, Black & White, Altered, Kids (under 18), and resources found along the National Road in Indiana, the theme of Historic Preservation Month. This year is the semi quincentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and DHPA will be recognizing the first federally funded highway and the historic Hoosier communities along it as part of the celebration.

Each photographer may enter up to three images along with the required respective entry form for each photo. Entries should be emailed to DHPAConnect@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files 10MB or smaller. Participants should only send one photo and one entry form per email.

For complete rules and guidelines and for the required entry form, see on.IN.gov/preservation-month and click on “Historic Preservation Month Photo Contest” near the top of the screen.

Follow the DNR Instagram account (@indianadnr) in May where, for a week, the DHPA will feature selected photos along with contest winners to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month.