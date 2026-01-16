Fort Wayne Police Department Leadership Change, Swears In Chief P.J. Smith

1 min read

Mayor Sharon Tucker announced a leadership change in the Fort Wayne Police Department. Scott Caudill stepped down as police chief effective last week. P.J. Smith has assumed the role of police chief. Smith was sworn in by Mayor Tucker already.

“I want to wish Scott the very best. I’m appreciative of his time and dedication in overseeing our department,” said Mayor Tucker. “Moving forward, I’m grateful for P.J. and his commitment to taking on a new role in leading our department. I trust and value his professionalism and experience. He will do a great job leading the women and men of the FWPD.”

Smith joined the Fort Wayne Police Department in 1983. He has held the ranks of sergeant, captain, and deputy chief. In addition, Smith has served on the Emergency Services Team and the Metro Squad. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree from Trine University in Applied Management.

“I look forward to humbly serving the citizens of our community and the officers of the Fort Wayne Police Department as we move forward together,” said Chief Smith.

Fort Wayne is a safe city, and residents can take comfort in knowing the safety and well-being of our community will continue.