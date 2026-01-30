Celebrating World Wetlands Day In Fort Wayne

3 min read

Northeast Indiana residents will have multiple chances to get outdoors, learn, and celebrate local conservation as area organizations mark World Wetlands Day with a week of free and low cost events, including guided hikes, a film and discussion, library activities, and wetlands themed trivia.

Observed each year on Feb. 2, World Wetlands Day spotlights wetlands as working landscapes that benefit communities in practical ways. Organizers note that wetlands help clean water, support wildlife, reduce flooding impacts by storing stormwater, and offer accessible places for recreation and nature education.

Locally, partners including Earth Charter Indiana, Little River Wetlands Project, ACRES Land Trust, Allen County Public Library, the City of Fort Wayne, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Environmental Resources Center, and LC Nature Park are coordinating events across the greater Fort Wayne area. Many activities are free, while some require advance registration or tickets.

Events begin Saturday, Jan. 31, with a guided winter birding hike hosted by Little River Wetlands Project at Eagle Marsh West on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Later that morning, ACRES Land Trust will host a family art workshop for children ages 6 to 11 at its Huntertown office, pairing wetland themed art with a short hike.

On Sunday, Feb. 1, ACRES will lead a guided bog hike at Ropchan Memorial in Orland, giving participants an up close look at winter wetlands. The public observance continues Monday, Feb. 2, with a midday opportunity to explore Camp Scott Wetlands in winter. That evening, ACRES Land Trust and Little River Wetlands Project will partner on a Wetlands film screening and local conservation panel at Cinema Center.

Programming continues Tuesday, Feb. 3, at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Environmental Resources Center with a walk and talk focused on beavers and their role in wetlands, with hot drinks offered afterward. Midweek, Little River Wetlands Project will bring the celebration indoors with Wetlands Trivia Night at Hop River Brewing, featuring six rounds of trivia, prizes, and a suggested donation.

The week concludes Friday, Feb. 6, with a family-friendly hike at LC Nature Park in Roanoke that includes a wetlands walk and a frog origami activity. Allen County Public Library will also participate throughout February with a wetlands book display and scavenger hunt at the Main Branch downtown.

Event listing information is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 31, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Winter Wetlands Birding Hike, Eagle Marsh West, 8315 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne.

Saturday, Jan. 31, 10 to 11 a.m., World Wetlands Day Family Art Workshop, wetland art for ages 6 to 11 plus a short hike, ACRES office, 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown.

February, World Wetlands Day at the Library, wetlands book display and scavenger hunt, Allen County Public Library Main Branch, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne.

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2 p.m., World Wetlands Day Hike, guided bog hike exploring winter wetlands, Ropchan Memorial, 6830 N. 750 W., Orland.

Monday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., World Wetlands Day Celebration, explore a working wetland in winter, Camp Scott Wetlands, 3700 Oxford St., Fort Wayne.

Monday, Feb. 2, 6:30 p.m., World Wetlands Day Film and Panel, wetlands film and local conservation panel, Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St. No. 1, Fort Wayne.

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 4 p.m., Beavers: Landscape Architects, walk and talk on beavers and wetlands with hot drinks after, Environmental Resources Center, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne.

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Wetlands Trivia Night, six rounds of trivia, prizes, five dollar donation, Hop River Brewing, 1515 N. Harrison St., Fort Wayne.

Friday, Feb. 6, 4 p.m., Wander Through the Wetlands Hike, family-friendly hike and frog origami, LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke.

For more information, including registration details for events that require sign up, visit lrwp.org/worldwetlandsday.