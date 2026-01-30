Girl Scouts Launch Cookie Season With New Cookie To Try

2 min read

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana officially launch the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season on January 30.

A new Girl Scout cookie for the 2026 season is the Exploremores™, a classic sandwich cookie inspired by rocky road ice cream, with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored creme. The rest of the cookie lineup includes returning favorites including Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties® and more.

When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest girl entrepreneurial program in the world, they acquire invaluable skills, including goal setting, money management, decision making, people skills, and business ethics. Each package of cookies sold allows Girl Scouts to gain courage, confidence, and character as they conquer new feats and embark on new adventures. Girl Scouts obtain transferable life skills as they earn a variety of badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins, and Entrepreneur badges.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to fuel inspiring experiences throughout the year, including camp, field trips, service projects and more.

Beginning January 30 to March 16, you can support your local Girl Scouts by ordering from a girl you know or visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you or have them shipped to your home.

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to learn how she’s selling cookies – in person or via her individual Digital Cookie® online sales link. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth and purchase cookies, or contact Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana at 800-283-4812.

Today, as when founded in 1912, Girl Scouts® helps cultivate values, social conscience and self-esteem in young girls, enabling them to succeed as leaders today and tomorrow. Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana provides leadership experiences for more than 4,100 girls ages 5-17. They are guided by more than 2,000 adult volunteers who mentor them and work behind the scenes to support Girl Scouts and our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

For more information, to join or to donate, visit gsnim.org.