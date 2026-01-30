Local Text Ads: Jan. 30 Update

2 min read

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

(260) 579-7299

Landscaping mowing tree service.

Free estimates

TEQUILA & BOURBON TASTING @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Sat. January 31, 5:30-11p

3102 Ardmore Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Tasting 6-9pm

$50 Presale, $60 Day of Event Includes: Raffles & Hors d’Oeuvres

Contact: Scottie 260-609-7268, julio3168@msn.com or Kevin 260-760-1478, kawarr@comcast.net

FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

3102 Ardmore Ave.

(260) 432-6011

Fish Fry 4:30-7pm Feb. 27, March 27, & April 3

$15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 are free.

Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, February 7

Cornhole is double elimination with a blind draw for partners. Door prizes. $20 Entry fee Includes: Brats, Hot Dogs, Snacks.

Doors open at 5:00, Sign up starts at 5:30, play starts at 6:30. At the Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Fort Wayne, Indiana

Contact Jason Schrader at 260-413-0864 with any questions.

WELLSPRING

ON WHEELS

Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.

3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon

2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)

CASH FOR JUNK CARS

Running & non-running

Same day pickup

Will pay cash on the spot

Call Rob – 260-417-7633

YOUR AD HERE!

Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

DO YOU ENJOY TALKING…

… about what’s new in the community, local events, & people that make Fort Wayne special? We are seeking a volunteer writer to regularly cover local topics. Call 260-747-4535 for more details.