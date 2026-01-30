Local Text Ads: Jan. 30 Update
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
(260) 579-7299
Landscaping mowing tree service.
Free estimates
TEQUILA & BOURBON TASTING @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Sat. January 31, 5:30-11p
3102 Ardmore Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Tasting 6-9pm
$50 Presale, $60 Day of Event Includes: Raffles & Hors d’Oeuvres
Contact: Scottie 260-609-7268, julio3168@msn.com or Kevin 260-760-1478, kawarr@comcast.net
FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
3102 Ardmore Ave.
(260) 432-6011
Fish Fry 4:30-7pm Feb. 27, March 27, & April 3
$15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 are free.
Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
Saturday, February 7
Cornhole is double elimination with a blind draw for partners. Door prizes. $20 Entry fee Includes: Brats, Hot Dogs, Snacks.
Doors open at 5:00, Sign up starts at 5:30, play starts at 6:30. At the Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Fort Wayne, Indiana
Contact Jason Schrader at 260-413-0864 with any questions.
WELLSPRING
ON WHEELS
Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.
3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon
2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)
CASH FOR JUNK CARS
Running & non-running
Same day pickup
Will pay cash on the spot
Call Rob – 260-417-7633
YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
DO YOU ENJOY TALKING…
… about what’s new in the community, local events, & people that make Fort Wayne special? We are seeking a volunteer writer to regularly cover local topics. Call 260-747-4535 for more details.
