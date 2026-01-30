Local Worship & Events: Jan. 30 Update

4 min read

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9:45a Worship,

Childcare is available.

11a Sunday School (k-5).

Weekday Preschool: 2-5 year olds (260-241-6683).

FAMILY FUN NIGHT VALENTINE BINGO!

When: Friday, Feb 6, 5:00-7:30pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Details: Please join us for a family fun night of food, Bingo and prizes! A light supper of sloppy joes, chips, dessert and drinks will be provided from 5:00-6:00pm. Bingo begins at 6 until 7:30pm. Fresh popped popcorn too! PLEASE RSVP at 747-7424 so that we know how many to plan for.

Cost: Free-will offering accepted for supper

FREE COMMUNITY

DINE-IN MEAL

When: Monday, Feb 9, from 5-6:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1

Details: Please join us for a warm sit-down meal and fellowship.

Cost: Free-will offering

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

Childcare is available.

10:15a Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School.

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

WAYNEDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST

www.waynedalechurch.org

3421 Thurber Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(765) 617-9783

waynedalecoc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a Bible Class.

10a Morning Worship.

Wednesday: 7p Bible Study.

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a & 10:30a Worship.

9a: Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade.

10:30a: Children’s Programming (all ages).

SPANISH /

BILINGUAL SERVICE

Where: Iglesia Avalon

1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(West Campus Building)

When: Sundays at Noon

Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9:30a Adult & Children.

11a Bible Studies.

WORSHIP SERVICES

MESSAGE SERIES:

CAUSE / EFFECT

When: 9:30a on Sundays

Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website

Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9:30a Worship.

Bible Study Sundays 10:45a.

CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP

www.christourtreasure.net

1825 Getz Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

(260) 410-2100

christourtreasure@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday: 10:15a Worship,

Prayer & Message,

All are welcome!

Pastor: Steve Jones

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a Worship.

10:30a Bible Study Sunday.

Wednesday: 6:30p.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.

Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class

Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)

Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Saturday: Yoga 11:30am

$10 per class

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:30a Worship.

10:45a Bible Class.

