Local Worship & Events: Jan. 30 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9:45a Worship,
Childcare is available.
11a Sunday School (k-5).
Weekday Preschool: 2-5 year olds (260-241-6683).
. . .
FAMILY FUN NIGHT VALENTINE BINGO!
When: Friday, Feb 6, 5:00-7:30pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Details: Please join us for a family fun night of food, Bingo and prizes! A light supper of sloppy joes, chips, dessert and drinks will be provided from 5:00-6:00pm. Bingo begins at 6 until 7:30pm. Fresh popped popcorn too! PLEASE RSVP at 747-7424 so that we know how many to plan for.
Cost: Free-will offering accepted for supper
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY
DINE-IN MEAL
When: Monday, Feb 9, from 5-6:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1
Details: Please join us for a warm sit-down meal and fellowship.
Cost: Free-will offering
. . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
Childcare is available.
10:15a Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School.
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE CHURCH OF CHRIST
www.waynedalechurch.org
3421 Thurber Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(765) 617-9783
waynedalecoc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a Bible Class.
10a Morning Worship.
Wednesday: 7p Bible Study.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a & 10:30a Worship.
9a: Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade.
10:30a: Children’s Programming (all ages).
. . .
SPANISH /
BILINGUAL SERVICE
Where: Iglesia Avalon
1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(West Campus Building)
When: Sundays at Noon
Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9:30a Adult & Children.
11a Bible Studies.
. . .
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
CAUSE / EFFECT
When: 9:30a on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
Contact: Pastor Brenner office 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Email: brennernj@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9:30a Worship.
Bible Study Sundays 10:45a.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP
www.christourtreasure.net
1825 Getz Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 410-2100
christourtreasure@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday: 10:15a Worship,
Prayer & Message,
All are welcome!
Pastor: Steve Jones
. . .
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK!
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a Worship.
10:30a Bible Study Sunday.
Wednesday: 6:30p.
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:30a Worship.
10:45a Bible Class.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!
If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
