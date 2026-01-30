Upcoming Forum On Campaigns & Voting

1 min read

The local chapter of the League of Women Voters is hosting a free Civic Literacy Event on Monday, February 9 in Purdue University’s Walb Student Union. The 6:30 p.m. event will take place in Room 222-226.

Speakers for the event are Nicole Keesling, vice chair of the Allen County Republican Party, and Chad Wierzbinski, chairman of the Allen County Democratic Party.

“This is a rare opportunity to hear from both the Republican and Democratic leaders about their plans for the 2026 mid-term elections and how voters can get involved locally,” said Betsy Kachmar, co-chair of the LWVFW.

Participants will be able to ask questions and learn more about the campaign and voting processes. Information on Vote Centers, new for Allen County in 2026, will also be available.

PFW students may use this forum to complete necessary Civic Literacy requirements.

The LWV is a non-partisan, non-profit dedicated to educating citizens of their rights and responsibilities as voters.

This year’s primary election is Tuesday, May 5, with early voting beginning April 7. Voter registration ends April 6.

For more information about the League of Women Voters Fort Wayne, visit lwvfw.org or find them on Facebook.