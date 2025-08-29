Experience West Central’s Historic Home & Garden Tour

2 min read

The charm of the past meets modern design in Fort Wayne’s West Central Neighborhood on September 6 and 7, 2025, when the 43rd Annual West Central Home & Garden Tour and ArtsFest return for a weekend of history, art, and community. Visitors will have the opportunity to step inside homes that span more than a century of architecture. Highlights include a Tudor Revival celebrating its 100th year and a brand-new build that showcases the neighborhood’s evolution while maintaining its historic character. Other stops feature homes with notable past residents, including former Mayor Charles A. Zollinger and Alfred W. Kettler, co-founder of Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“West Central is where history and creativity come together,” said Ryan Benton, Chair of the West Central Home & Garden Tour Committee. “This weekend offers a rare chance to see the past preserved, the present celebrated, and the future being built right in our neighborhood.”

Along with the nine ticketed tour stops, the neighborhood will showcase some of the region’s finest art and music at ArtsFest, which is free to the public. The main event space along West Wayne will feature more than 35 artist booths and eight music and dance performances throughout the weekend. Visitors can also take advantage of a free trolley to explore eight resident Art Spaces and three Bonus Tour Stops, including the newly renovated Presidential on Berry and the highly anticipated Elex Apartments.

The Home & Garden Tour runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with ArtsFest open during the same hours. Music will be featured from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. Advance tickets are available online at bit.ly/WCHT2025, while day-of tickets can be purchased at either of two ticket booth locations, the Swinney Park tennis courts or ArtsFest at the corner of West Wayne and Union Streets. Proceeds from the event support neighborhood preservation efforts and community programming.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, West Central is one of Fort Wayne’s most architecturally and culturally rich districts. Known for its walkability, artistic history, and vibrant front porch culture, the neighborhood hosts the annual Home & Garden Tour and ArtsFest as a celebration of community, preservation, and creativity.