Hille Farm Receives Hoosier Homestead Award

The Hille Farm in Allen County recently received a Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award for being in operation since 1875, according to State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) and State Sen. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne).

“Agriculture plays a vital role in Indiana’s economy and it’s only fitting to recognize the dedicated farm families who help drive its success,” Carbaugh said. “Congratulations to the Hille family on this remarkable achievement and I wish them all the best in the years ahead.”

Hoosier Homestead awards honor farms owned and operated by the same family for 100, 150 and 200 years with centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial awards.

“Indiana’s agricultural strength comes from the commitment of our state’s long-time family farmers,” said State Sen. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne). “It is an honor to represent some of the farming families receiving these awards and I will continue supporting them so they can continue to grow and thrive in Indiana.”

This farm family was among 95 awardees recently honored during a ceremony at the Indiana State Fair.

Hoosier Homestead ceremonies are conducted every spring and summer. Since establishing the program in 1976, Indiana has recognized more than 6,000 farms for their economic and cultural impact to the state.

More information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program and nomination forms are available at in.gov/isda . Nominations for the March 2026 ceremony are due by Nov. 1. Questions may be emailed to hoosierhomestead@ISDA.IN.gov.