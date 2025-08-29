Bill Blass: Honoring A Legacy

3 min read

William Ralph Blass (1922-2002) defined the relaxed elegance that would characterize American fashion in the late 20th century. Before becoming a fashion designer and achieving worldwide fame, Bill Blass was a boy with a dream from Fort Wayne, IN.

Blass grew up on South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne. His father took his own life through suicide when Blass was 5 years old, leaving his mother Ethyl, a dressmaker, to raise him and his sister in the shadow of the Great Depression. As described in his memoir, Bare Blass, his father’s suicide had a profound and lasting impact on his life. He wrote: “I learned to draw to occupy myself. The beauty of being able to draw or paint is that you never feel trapped, least of all by your immediate circumstances.” Blass sought refuge and found inspiration in movies and fashion magazines and dreamed of a glamorous life. While attending South Side High School, he began selling sketches to a clothing manufacturer in New York for $25 each, a fortune during the Depression. At 17, Blass headed for New York City—a decision that launched his 50-year career in the fashion industry.

Along the way and in 1942, while a student at Parsons School of Design in New York, Bill Blass enlisted in the U.S. Army. A handpicked group of designers, illustrators, and painters were assigned to the 603rd Camouflage Battalion of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops (known as the Ghost Army). Armed with inflatable tanks, sound effect records and creativity, their mission was to fabricate a traveling road show of deception on the battlefields of Europe with the German Army as their audience. The Ghost Army of World War II (updated version), by Rick Beyer and Elizabeth Sayles, includes photographs, artwork, and the story of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to the Ghost Army by the U.S. Congress in 2024. The book describes the little-known, imaginative, and daring maneuvers that helped open the way for the final drive to Germany and saved thousands of lives. Kept secret for decades, the Ghost Army story is a testament to the power of creativity.

Successful fashion designer, savvy entrepreneur, and heroic Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal recipient… a legacy worthy of honor.

Through October 26, 2025, a special exhibition is on display at FWMOA: Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II. The exhibition and programs are supported by Bill Blass Legacy Inc and Phillips Financial Management LLC. The exhibition was curated at FWMOA by Technical Director Brian Williamson and organized by the National World War II Museum.

Veterans, active military personnel, and their families receive free general admission. General admission is free to FWMOA members, $10 adults, $8 students and seniors 65+, and $25 for household families with children 17 and under. General admission is free for everyone on Thursdays from 5-8pm. FWMOA gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Thursday 10am-8pm, and Sunday 12-5pm.

In tandem with the exhibition, the Museum will host author and filmmaker, Rick Beyer, The Ghost Army of World War II. Visitors can enjoy free admission and his fascinating presentation at 5:30 pm on Thursday, October 2, along with a book signing immediately following. Younger readers can also participate in an event with author Rebecca Siegel, to celebrate the release of her new book, How the Ghost Army Hoodwinked Hitler: The story of American Artistry and Deception in World War II.

To learn more about how local organizations honor Bill Blass, pick up a postcard: Bill Blass, Honoring a Legacy at the exhibit or visit visitfortwayne.com/about-us/about-fort-wayne-indiana/history/bill-blass-place-in-history or billblasslegacy.com