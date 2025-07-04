Visit The New ‘HEAL Farm Markets’

3 min read

HEAL, a collaboration between Parkview Health and the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 2025 HEAL Farm Market season with new, convenient locations, making fresh, nutritious food even more accessible to Fort Wayne residents.

Recognizing the significant challenge many underserved communities face in accessing affordable, healthy produce, the HEAL initiative was created in 2014 to combat food insecurity and improve health outcomes. In 2022, over 49,000 Allen County residents experienced food insecurity, which is linked to increased rates of chronic illnesses. HEAL addresses these critical needs through its farm markets and Our HEALing Kitchen cooking classes.

“We are incredibly excited to bring fresh, local produce closer to our community members this summer by offering two distinct and convenient market locations,” says Meg Distler, Executive Director, St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. “Our continued commitment is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to lead a full, healthy life, by making nutritious food affordable and accessible through the HEAL Markets and the nutrition incentive program.”

New locations and convenient days for the 2025 HEAL Farm Market season:

HEAL Farm Markets will now operate at two convenient locations throughout the summer, offering more opportunities to shop for delicious, locally grown produce:

Mondays (4 PM – 6 PM): Johnnie Mae Farm (2518 Winter St., Fort Wayne), Open July 7 – August 25.

Thursdays (4 PM – 6 PM): Parkview Health Greenhouse (1716 Beacon St., Fort Wayne), Open July 10 – August 28.

HEAL Markets double your purchase power: A cornerstone of the HEAL Farm Markets is the nutrition incentive program, which doubles purchasing power for fresh fruits and vegetables. HEAL is proud to continue doubling:

SNAP purchase amounts

WIC & Senior produce voucher amounts

HEAL Markets also accept Veggie Rx, Cash, Credit, and Debit, ensuring flexible payment options for all.

A collaborative success: The thriving HEAL Farm Markets are a testament to strong community partnerships. Plowshares Cooperative leads operations with Market Masters from The Burmese Farmers’ and Workers’ Initiative of The Workers’ Project. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network spearheads community relations and market promotion. Purdue University Extension Allen County manages Electronic Farmers Market Nutrition Programs (eFMNP) onboarding and training for market vendors, and the popular Power of Produce (POP) Club for kids!

All are welcome at the HEAL Farm Markets this summer! Stock up on delicious, locally grown fruits and vegetables and experience a vibrant community dedicated to health and well-being. Interpreters will be on-site to assist shoppers.

Stay updated on market news, featured produce, and healthy recipes by following the HEAL Markets Facebook page. More information about HEAL and its programs is also available at sjchf.org/heal.

The HEAL initiative is a vital collaboration between Parkview Health and the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, committed to improving health outcomes by addressing food access and education through its HEAL Farm Markets and Our HEALing Kitchen cooking classes. HEAL envisions a community where everyone has access to quality, nutritious food to lead full, active, and healthy lives.