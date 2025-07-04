Local Worship & Events: July 4 Update
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
JULY 4TH COMMUNITY CELEBRATION
When: Friday, July 4th
Where: Church Parking Lot
Add’l: Check Website holyscripturefw.org for more details
Contact: Pastor Brenner 478-1717; Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com; Facebook; Website: holyscripturefw.org
WORSHIP SERVICES
MESSAGE SERIES:
UNDIVIDED ATTENTION
When: 9:30 AM on Sundays
Add’l: Services streamed on Facebook or Website
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
DINE TO DONATE MISSIONS FUNDRAISER
When: Mon. August 4, 4-8pm
Where: The Stand, 5200 Bluffton Rd
Details: 20% of your purchase at The Stand will be donated to Waynedale UMC Missions. You must present a flyer which is available at the church and upon request. Thank you for supporting this event and, in turn, enjoying great food and ice cream!
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER COSTUME CONTEST
When: Sat. August 30, 10a
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Details: Help WUMC continue this fun event where your pet can dress up and potentially win a prize, as well as other pet-related goodies. There are four categories for judging: Funniest Costume; Career Costume; Owner/Pet Duo Look Alike; and Celebrity Look Alike. If your pet isn’t into “dressing up”, please come and join the parade and just have fun! Bring lawn chairs if you like. Pastor Bill Garver will offer a pet blessing.
Cost: Bagged or canned dog or cat food for Pet Pantry/Humane Fort Wayne
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER: JIM OTTJES
When: July 13, 2025
Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN
Contact: 260-622-4326
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
GAMES & CARDS
IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3p
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Enjoy Social Time
Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.
Cost: Free
Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Mon-Sat
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Chair Yoga:
Mon & Fri, 11am
Cardio Tone: Tue, 9a /
Thur, 6p
Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9a
Yoga: Tue, 5:30p / Sat, 2p
$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@
peacelutheranfw.org
