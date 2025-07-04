Be Mindful Of Medications When In High Temperatures

2 min read

With temperatures and humidity levels predicted to remain in the 80s and 90s for the next week, Bowen Health warns that people taking certain medications can become less tolerant of the heat.

Dr. Ambreen Ghori, Bowen Health psychiatrist, cautions that patients who take selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can have serious heat-related reactions.

“According to research, certain antidepressants make people more sensitive to heat,” says Dr. Ghori. “SSRIs (brand names Zoloft, Paxil, Lexapro, Prozac, among others) have properties that can prevent sweat glands from functioning properly. Sweating helps the body cool itself naturally, so when it decreases or stops, it can cause a person to overheat.”

When the body overheats, symptoms can include fatigue, heavy sweating, nausea, muscle cramps, dizziness, and confusion.

Medications that can contribute to heat sensitivity include the following:

Antihistamines

Amphetamines or other stimulants, including those found in drugs that suppress your appetite

Antibiotics

Antidepressants

Antipsychotic medicines

Blood pressure medicines

Cholesterol medicines (statins)

Decongestants

Diabetes medicines

Overactive bladder medicines

Pain relievers (non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, also called NSAIDs)

Parkinson disease medicines

Act early to protect yourself from heat exhaustion:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and nonalcoholic beverages

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Avoid being in the sun for long periods, especially between 11 am to 3 pm

Reduce strenuous activity and save activities such as gardening or lawn mowing for early morning or late evening

Eat light, easy-to-digest foods

Mist skin with cool water when outside and use cold compresses when inside

Check with your doctor or pharmacist if you have questions about how heat might affect you and your medications.

