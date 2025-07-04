Will The $2 Cigarette Tax Increase Make Indiana Healthier?

1 min read

On June 31, the $2 per pack cigarette tax increase passed by the legislature took effect. The American Cancer Society says that this increase will help prevent tobacco use and help those already addicted quit.

“The budget passed by the legislature represents a significant victory in the battle against cancer and for the health of Hoosiers. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) commends the state for prioritizing the well-being of Hoosiers by implementing a $2 per pack increase in the cigarette tax, along with tax hikes on other tobacco products,” said Allie Kast Gregg, ACS CAN government relations director. “These two actions will ease the burden of cancer for Hoosiers and enhance the overall health of Hoosiers by preventing tobacco use.”

ACS CAN says increasing tobacco taxes is one of the most effective ways to reduce tobacco use, especially among kids. This $2.00 per pack increase is estimated to help 32,400 adults quit and keep 7,000 youth from becoming adults who smoke.

As many Hoosiers consider quitting, Quit Now Indiana, available at 1-800-QUIT-NOW, is an excellent resource for individuals ready to quit. Quit Now Indiana provides 24/7 access to professional coaches who offer phone, text, and online counseling, as well as serving as a resource for medications to help people quit. Individuals can also contact their health care providers and ask about employer-provided benefits.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) advocates for evidence-based public policies to reduce the cancer burden for everyone. They engage our volunteers across the country to make their voices heard by policymakers at every level of government. ACS CAN believes everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. Since 2001, as the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN has successfully advocated for billions of dollars in cancer research funding, expanded access to quality affordable health care, and advanced proven tobacco control measures. Join the fight by visiting www.fightcancer.org.