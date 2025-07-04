‘100 Deadliest Days’ On Roadways

2 min read

Indiana students are invited to participate in a bold and unified response to one of the most dangerous time of year for teen drivers, Spanning from Memorial Day to Labor Day, this summer stretch is historically known as the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers, a period when crash fatalities involving young drivers spike at alarming rates. Together with Impact Teen Drivers, Hoosier youth are launching the 100 Safest Days of Summer campaign to flip the narrative — and save lives.

Car crashes remain the leading cause of unintentional death and serious injury among teens in the United States. Between 2012 and 2021 alone, more than 7,300 lives were lost in teen driver-related crashes during the summer months — nearly half of all teen crash deaths each year.

Teen drivers (ages 16–19) are nearly three times more likely per mile driven to be involved in a fatal crash than drivers over the age of 20, with 16- and 17-year-olds facing the greatest risk. But these tragedies are 100% preventable — and that’s the driving force behind this campaign.

The 100 Safest Days of Summer campaign promotes a culture of shared responsibility and empowers young people, families, schools, and communities to take action. The campaign includes toolkits, infographics, and engagement opportunities for students, educators, and community leaders.

From encouraging conversations about seat belt use to tackling distracted driving, these resources are designed to spark awareness, inspire leadership, and support a safer, smarter generation of drivers.

Everyone is encouraged to join in by taking the pledge at 100safestdaysofsummer.org/the-pledge to commit to being a safe and attentive driver, rider, walker, or roller.

“Every One of These Crashes Is Preventable. This isn’t just about numbers — it’s about lives,” said Kelly Browning, Executive Director for Impact Teen Drivers. “Every one of these crashes is preventable. When teens, parents, educators, and communities come together, we can change behaviors, save lives, and make this summer a season of safety and celebration.”

Anyone can join the movement — whether you’re a teen leading your peers, a parent starting a safety conversation at the dinner table, or an organization using your platform to reach thousands.

To learn more, access resources, or download campaign materials, visit 100safestdaysofsummer.org and join the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), Impact Teen Drivers, SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), and We Save Lives — along with other national and local partners — to join the 100 Safest Days of Summer campaign. Let’s make this summer one to remember — for the right reasons.

Together, we can turn the 100 Deadliest Days into the 100 Safest Days of Summer.