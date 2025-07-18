Local Text Ads: July 18 Update
ZANESVILLE DAYS
Friday 25 & Saturday 26
Vendors & food available at Zanesville community park.
Food will be provided by Zanesville Community Church at the park.
Sausage breakfast 8am-10am, Brats & Onion rings 11am-3pm, and Town-wide garage sales.
QUILTERS
Longarm quilting services at Quilt Studio E, 7127 Homestead Road, Suite E. Call or text Kim at
260-804-6193 or
Jean at 260-615-3942.
www.quiltstudioe.com
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299
SEEKING
KIDNEY DONOR
Veteran in the Waynedale area, Michael Bebout is seeking a donor for a kidney. For more details see nkr.org/UHZ877
MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
