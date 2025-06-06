Local Text Ads: June 6 Update
16TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET
American Legion
Auxiliary Unit 241
7605 Bluffton Rd
Saturday June 14, 9a – 2p
Vendor Spaces $15 Table $5
Reservations:
Vicki 260-750-8021
Jean 260-438-4386
Legion 260-747-7851
Aux. Proceeds: Veterans & Charities
Public Welcome!
HAVE SCRAP METAL?
We can pickup unwanted appliances and any other scrap metal.
Also, we can haul away any other items that need to be removed.
We can also cleanout houses and garages including hoarder houses.
Please call or text Dan at 260-466-8223. Thank you!
QUILTERS
Longarm quilting services at Quilt Studio E, 7127 Homestead Road, Suite E. Call or text Kim at 260-804-6193 or Jean at 260-615-3942. www.quiltstudioe.com
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
