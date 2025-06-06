1 min read

Join us in wishing Jordan Cornwell, Advertising Manager for The Waynedale News, a happy 35th birthday!

Jordan, who is also celebrating 10 years with the newspaper this year, works tirelessly to regularly communicate with over 150 businesses in the area every edition to help them develop effective advertising plans. Since 95% of the newspaper’s funding is derived from advertising, his role in our office serves a critical purpose that keeps the newspaper free and available for you to enjoy. When you see an ad in the newspaper, you can rest assured that Jordan has personally put his touch into ensuring that it is perfect.

You may also know Jordan from a variety of community events in the area where he volunteers his time to lend a hand. Jordan also helped to bring The Waynedale Business Chamber to life as its first President.

If you see Jordan on or around June 12, be sure to wish him a happy birthday! If you’re a business owner or marketing manager looking for more exposure in the area, give Jordan a call at 260-747-5529 and he’d be glad to guide you through the newspaper’s promotional options.