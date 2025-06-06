The Embassy Honors Volunteers

2 min read

The Embassy held a superhero-themed volunteer appreciation event on May 21 to honor and celebrate the important contributions that volunteers have on the organization and its ongoing success.

As a non-profit organization, the Embassy feels privileged to have an incredible team of volunteers who help with a variety of tasks and roles that create a rich patron experience. This includes tasks such as ticket scanning, ushering, helping with school field trips, serving on the board of directors and more.

Currently, the value of a volunteer hour is estimated at $34.79. Between September 1, 2024, and May 19, 2025, Embassy volunteers provided a remarkable 4,416 hours of service, resulting in a total financial contribution of $153,632.64 to the organization. This amount does not even account for the valuable time contributed by the dedicated board members or organ crew.

At the celebration, the organization recognized Richard Miller, the Volunteer of the Year. Richard’s journey began as a balcony usher and has expanded over the years to encompass a variety of roles, including ticket taker, Festival of Trees facilities helper and decorator attendant, and as an assistant with the setup and breakdown of Middle Waves. He recently completed training in January for the Embassy’s education study trips, where he has been a facilitator for all three study trip modules and was promoted to being a guide. Richard is kind, helpful, committed (he travels 66 miles round trip to volunteer here) and is always up for learning something new. In addition to his contributions at the Embassy, Richard also volunteers for several other community organizations.

During the annual volunteer event, 49 volunteers celebrated milestone anniversaries, ranging from 5 to 50 years. The organization made a special acknowledgement to Jane Black for her remarkable 50 years of volunteer service.

The top three volunteer recipients in terms of hours logged for the year were as follows:

Richard Miller – 225 hours Jerry Miller – 200 hours Stacey Glass – 133 hours

Built in 1928, the Embassy Theatre is Indiana’s largest self-sustaining historic theater. Originally known as the Emboyd, with the adjoining seven-story Indiana Hotel, the majestic movie palace and vaudeville theater introduced Indiana to the biggest stars of stage and screen. Today, the Embassy is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Combining the beauty of a bygone era with the energy and diversity of today’s performers, the Embassy is the showplace of Northern Indiana. Many choose to host events and weddings at the Embassy, as it offers flexibility and a unique event experience in an iconic piece of Fort Wayne history. Visit fwembassytheatre.org for more information. For information about volunteer opportunities at the Embassy, contact Mary Jo Hardiman, chief operating officer, Embassy Theatre at maryjo@fwembassytheatre.org.