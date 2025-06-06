Local Musician Fosters Bilingual Beginnings Through Love For Music

2 min read

José Manuel Godoy, local musician and founder of Musical Conexión, recently released a new bilingual educational book titled “Musical Conexión: The Bilingual Music and Movement Program to Unfold Musicality in Early Childhood.” Now available on Amazon in both English and Spanish, the book offers a creative and accessible resource for parents, educators, and caregivers seeking to nurture musicality and cultural awareness in young children.

“Music has a unique power: it connects us with ourselves and with others in a deep and universal way. It is not just about notes, rhythms, or songs; it is a way of expressing ourselves, understanding each other, and communicating beyond words. Every child needs to learn to empathically perceive others and express themselves—skills that are valuable for everyone, not only for those aspiring to become professional musicians.” Shares Godoy, “It’s for this reason that the focus of this program is on Musicality. Musicality is an ability that we all carry within us since birth, and music is a meta-language that allows us to both connect with our own emotions and with others. Musicality is the capacity to feel, enjoy, and create music, and it is one of the most powerful tools for the emotional, cognitive, and social development of children”

The book provides a collection of songs, fingerplays, and interactive activities designed to encourage children’s natural musical abilities. Grounded in the idea that musicality is an innate human capacity, Musical Conexión invites children to explore music through play, imagination, and shared experiences with adults.

This summer, Godoy will be presenting Musical Conexión in a series of free, bilingual music and movement sessions open to children and families throughout the Fort Wayne community. These interactive events will take place across all Allen County Public Library branches (schedule: musicalconexion.com/upcoming), offering families a hands-on opportunity to experience the program in action.

The official book launch will take place in September during Hispanic Heritage Month, with a special event featuring live music, activities, and a presentation of the program for families, educators, and community partners.

José Manuel Godoy, known as “Cote Godoy,” is originally from Chile and now lives with his family in Fort Wayne. He created Musical Conexión after more than a decade of working with children and schools throughout South and North America. A passionate and dedicated educator and musician, Cote brings the Musical Conexión program to hundreds of students in schools across Indiana. He also offers moments of calm and hope to patients in hospitals through music, and leads musical workshops for people in vulnerable situations.

As a composer, his work reflects a unique sonic identity that blends cultural roots with a deeply human approach.

For more information about the book and the Musical Conexión program, visit musicalconexion.com.

Musical Conexión: The Bilingual Music and Movement Program to Unfold Musicality in Early Childhood is available now in paperback on amazon.com/dp/B0F7HWNYTH

The Spanish edition, El Programa Musical Conexión: El despliegue de la musicalidad en la primera infancia, is available on amazon.com/dp/B0D4NYV6SJ