Choralfest Camp, A Tradition Of Musical Growth & Leadership

For the first time in its history, the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) is excited to announce that its popular Choralfest Camp is open to all youth singers, not just those currently involved with FWCC. From July 21–25, 2025, at Purdue University Fort Wayne, children ages 8–18 will come together to experience a week of music, creativity, and connection — culminating in a public performance at Foellinger Outdoor Theatre.

Choralfest Camp is a vibrant celebration of the arts, where campers explore choral music, music theory, drama, dance, visual arts, and instrumental music in a collaborative, joyful environment. Led by expert FWCC staff and guest artists, the camp is designed to spark creativity, nurture musical ability, and build lasting friendships.

One voice that represents the spirit of Choralfest Camp is Joanna Beights, a FWCC singer of ten years who spent several summers as a high school helper at the camp — a leadership role that helped shape her both musically and personally.

“I remember looking up to all my high school helpers,” Joanna reflects. “Getting to be that for the younger singers and look out for them has helped me grow as a person because I’ve learned how to have good problem-solving skills and be patient. I’ve learned how to be a leader and be prepared for adulthood.”

Joanna began her journey with FWCC as a passionate young singer, and it was through programs like Choralfest Camp that she deepened her love for music.

“I come from a musical family, so I’ve always been a musical person, but the FWCC nurtured that and taught me music theory and how to sight-read music,” she says. “It’s taught me how to be a team player and how to work with others.”

As a high school helper, Joanna became a mentor and role model to young campers — many of whom still look up to her as they begin their own musical journeys. Her ability to connect with the children, bring energy to rehearsals, and offer encouragement made her an invaluable part of the Choralfest Camp experience.

“Next year I’ll be returning as an alum,” Joanna shares. “It’s bittersweet because I’ve been singing with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir for so many years, but I get to return and watch my friends and the little kids I helped during Choralfest Camp grow up and do the same things and experience the same joy I got from it.”

Camp tuition is $175, and registration is open through June 30, 2025. To register or learn more about Choralfest Camp and the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, visit fwcchoir.org.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir teaches music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance. The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is proud to represent 85 different schools in addition to 53 homeschoolers from 48 zip codes in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties. For more information visit fwcchoir.org.