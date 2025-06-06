Take The “Push Paddle Pedal” Movement Challenge

2 min read

Registration is now open for Turnstone’s 6th annual Push Paddle Pedal challenge at p2p.onecause.com/ppp25/home. This summer movement challenge invites people of all abilities to get active, stay connected, and support a powerful mission – empowering children and adults with disabilities to achieve their highest potential.

From June 1 – July 31, participants are encouraged to complete 1,000 minutes of movement – engaging in any activity that gets the body moving – biking, walking, rolling, paddling, dancing, golfing, playing basketball, and more.

“Our goal is to inspire wellness and connection through movement,” said Rena Shown, Turnstone’s Chief of Development and Strategic Partnerships. “Push Paddle Pedal isn’t just about fitness – it’s about showing up for our community, championing inclusion, and having fun together.”

This year, Turnstone is proud to be working alongside local community partners to create a Community Movement Calendar – a hub of events and activities around Fort Wayne that make it easy for participants to stay motivated and engaged all summer long.

Registration Details:

$25 paid registration includes a commemorative t-shirt and medal

Free registration is also available (no t-shirt or medal)

Participants can track their movement using a digital log or a printable movement tracker.

In addition to the movement goal, participants can go the extra mile by fundraising – inviting friends and family to donate in support of their challenge. Every dollar goes directly towards Turnstone’s life-changing programs and services for people with disabilities in the community.

Turnstone’s Push Paddle Pedal challenge brings the community together through the commitment to living our healthiest lives and achieving our highest potential. Participants can register using the link on Turnstone’s Push Paddle Pedal landing page and are encouraged to share the challenge with friends and family. More information about joining the challenge can be found at p2p.onecause.com/ppp25/home

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic family as one of nine United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s designated Training Sites. More details can be found at turnstone.org .