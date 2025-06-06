Meet ‘Fern’ Peregrine Falcon Chick

1 min read

Introducing: Fern (female)!

Under the unapproving, watchful eyes of peregrine falcon parents Jamie (father) and Moxie (mother), the lone chick was removed from the nest box atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center (IMPC) on May 23 to receive its identification band and name. The chick was later reunited with its parents in the nest box.

For the event, I&M was joined by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne Zoo and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to band one female chick.

Since 2013, Jamie and Moxie have hatched over 30 chicks in the nest box on top of Fort Wayne’s tallest building. This now totals 75 chicks that have hatched and been banded since 1996 from the downtown Fort Wayne location.

By putting leg bands on young birds and reading these bands on adults at nesting sites, movement and survival of Midwestern peregrines can be tracked. Falcons have been located distances as great as 200 miles from the site the falcon was raised or released.

With help from participants in the Teens for Nature Program at the Fort Wayne Zoo, a list of possible names was compiled and then opened to the community to vote. After receiving several votes, Fern took the top spot to become the chick’s official name.

You can view the chick and the proud parents by visiting I&M’s live webcam: IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam . This stream offers a 24/7 view of the nest box from the roof of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.