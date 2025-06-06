1 min read

David E. Wall, 86, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away unexpectedly in Valdosta, Georgia on Saturday, May 3, 2025, on his way home from Florida, surrounded by family. David was born on August 12, 1938, in Culver, Indiana, a son of the late Edwin and Helen Wall.

He is survived by his wife, Marcy Wall; son, John Wall, Sr., of Bradenton, Florida; daughters Sarah Wall and Gladys Wall, both of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Steven (Debra) Alles, Sandra Holbert, Anita Henderson, Gary Alles, Jane (Robert) Rexroad, Gordon (Penny) Allen; sisters, Gladys (George) Knebel and Edwina (Rich) Ploss; 27 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving include his previous wife of 21 years, Betty J. Wall, who also was a caregiver and was by his side in his final days.

David was a Navy veteran, service from 1955 until 1959, where he also completed his high school education. David spent his early working career, after the Navy, farming and raising his family in Winimac, Indiana, before moving to Fort Wayne in 1966, where he worked until his retirement after 30 years from Aunt Millie’s Bakery. David enjoyed bowling, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed yard work on his John Deere tractor. David was a proud member of numerous organizations including, American Legion Post 241, 296, and 82; FOE Post 248 and 3512; Amvets Post 33; DAV Chapter 18; Moose Lodge 1107; and Navy Club Ship 245. He also enjoyed vacationing in Florida and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Davy; daughter, Mary (Wall) Masters; brothers, John Wall and Dean Wall; and granddaughter, Amanda Stambaugh.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Snow Funeral Home in Macon, Georgia, and Advantage Funeral Home in Fort Wayne. A graveside service with military honors for David was held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 296. Condolences and memories of David may be left online at AdvantageHighlandPark.com