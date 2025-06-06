‘Wild Summer Clubhouse Camp’ To Inspire Kids

1 min read

Bridge of Grace Ministries announced registration for summer camp is now open. The five-week Into the Wild Summer Clubhouse camp experience is offered to students entering first grade through fifth grade.

This year, campers will find adventure in reading, STEAM, music, and field trips. The camp will be hosted at Bridge of Grace (5100 Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46806) from June 16 – July 18, 2025. Camp days will begin at 8am and end at 3pm.

Into the Wild Summer Clubhouse aims to provide positive, directed, faith-filled, and enriching activities to build academic, personal, and social skills. The structured yet adventurous summer camp program will help students discover more about how God is wild about them!

“Our camp will allow students to maintain structure over the summer break. We will provide a safe, fun, and responsive environment where they can continue to grow, not only academically but spiritually as well,” said Sierra Du Bose, Bridge of Grace Programs Director. “Students will receive access to opportunities to explore and experience subjects, destinations, activities, and connections that might not have been available to them otherwise.”

Attendees will receive a prepared curriculum-based education from certified teachers, as well as recreational experiences for program enrichment. The cost for camp is $35. Family discounts are available.

“We are excited to have high-quality, certified staff leading our summer programming,” said Kelli Packnett, Bridge of Grace Vice President, Education and Engagement. “Their expertise ensures the students in our program increase their academic skills and start the fall semester ready to succeed in their new grade level.”

To register for Into the Wild, please visit: bgministries.org/event/camp

Summer Clubhouse is possible thanks to the support of the Waterfield Foundation and Mind Trust. Founded in 2012, Bridge of Grace Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit organization, empowers people to build on their God-given strengths and live life with purpose. Bridge of Grace Ministries supports southeast Fort Wayne residents by closing gaps of opportunity and creating access to resources they need and opportunities they deserve. More at bgministries.org