Free Renaissance Car Show

0 min read

Looking for a great way to kick off Father’s Day weekend? Take your dad to the City of Fort Wayne’s Fifth Annual Renaissance Car show on Friday, June 13, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Or you can participate by showing your car.

This free event will be held at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave., and it’s open to the public. Show cars will have a $10 registration fee and dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entries. Motorcycles, trucks, and hot rods are also welcome. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m.

Pre-register online to show your car: cityoffortwayne.org/RenaissanceCarShow

Attendees are invited to enjoy free food (while supply lasts) and music while they view the cars. Awards will be presented at 7:45 p.m.

A special thank you to Steel Dynamics for serving as the Presenting Sponsor. All proceeds will be donated to the Renaissance Pointe YMCA youth services program.