FWA’s Hospitality Hosts Make A Sweet Impression: Volunteer Spotlight

“Welcome to Fort Wayne!” That’s the cheerful greeting travelers hear from Hospitality Host Anita Kowalski as they exit TSA at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) and receive a free cookie.

Anita has been volunteering at FWA for the past six years. A former teacher, she finds purpose and joy in making a warm first impression on behalf of the city. “We are among the first people that passengers interact with when they land in Fort Wayne,” she explains. “Some of the reactions we hear are: ‘Wow, I don’t know of any other airport that does this,’ or ‘Yay, the cookie people are here!’ and ‘It’s great to be home in Fort Wayne!’”

The Hospitality Host program is the airport’s largest volunteer group. According to Katie Robinson, Marketing Specialist at the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, “These are our meeter/greeters. They staff the Welcome Center and, of course, hand out the airport’s famous cookies to all arriving passengers. These volunteers are an integral part of the airport’s operations and customer service initiatives.”

The cookie tradition started in 2000 through a partnership with Ellison Bakery. Initially, the airport purchased the cookies, but since 2020, Ellison Bakery has donated them to support the partnership. Today, passengers may notice both the FWA and Ellison Bakery logos on the packaging. Flavors rotate and include favorites like chocolate chip, birthday cake/Funfetti, mint chocolate, butterscotch, shortbread, and sugar cookie.

Even if no Hospitality Host is on duty, arriving travelers can still enjoy a sweet treat from a conveniently located cookie kiosk.

Originally named Baer Field, the airport began as a World War II military base. Over 100,000 service members passed through during the war. Afterward, the federal government sold the property to the City of Fort Wayne for just one dollar. It was renamed Fort Wayne Municipal Airport in 1946 and received its current name, Fort Wayne International Airport, in 1991. The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority was established in 1985 by the Indiana General Assembly to oversee airport operations.

Since then, FWA has undergone major upgrades—expanded terminals and parking, improved runways, and the development of an Air Trade Center to boost economic growth in Northeast Indiana. It has even been recognized by USA Today as one of the friendliest airports in the country.

“The Gateway Lounge presented by STAR Bank recently opened and offers a quiet, elevated experience for travelers,” says Robinson. “We’ve invested heavily in accessibility and comfort. Amenities now include: a cane trail, hearing loop, new children’s play area, mother’s rooms, sensory room, service animal relief area (SARA), and an adult changing table and accessible restroom.

Other customer-focused programs include Hospitality PAWS (certified therapy dog teams), Customer Service Agents (CSAs), and the dedicated Hospitality Hosts like Anita. “All our amenities and programs aim to make the airport accessible to all travelers,” Robinson emphasizes.

For Anita, volunteering at the airport is a calling. “After I retired from teaching, I knew I needed some kind of purpose. My dad always loved volunteering, and my mom gave 150% in her job as a teaching assistant—often going well beyond her paid hours. I learned by example.”

She was inspired to join the Hospitality Host program after her daughter flew home to Fort Wayne and asked, “What’s up with this? No cookie lady on duty?”

Anita now relishes the connection she makes with people from all walks of life. “There is personal satisfaction in knowing that you are, in some small way, helping people. I always learn something new or discover something about myself. I’ve also made some wonderful friends through volunteering.”

She recalls a moment when two women were tearfully saying goodbye at security. “One passed through while the other stayed behind, crying. I went up to her and said, ‘This must be very hard for you. Would a cookie help?’ She kept crying but said, ‘YES! Thank you so much!’”

Customer Experience Supervisor Angie Dillon praises Anita’s service: “Anita has been a beloved presence at the airport for over six years, brightening the day of countless travelers with a warm smile and a cookie. Her generosity and kindness truly enhance the travel experience for our passengers, and we are beyond lucky to have her here at FWA!”

If you’d like to join the Hospitality Host program or find other volunteer opportunities, visit volunteerfortwayne.org, apply online at Careers | Fort Wayne Airport Authority, or email Angie Dillon at adillon@fwairport.com.

For those interested in Hospitality PAWS, contact Katie Robinson at krobinson@fwairport.com. Volunteers must be certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs (ATD).

Anita’s advice? “If you enjoy giving a friendly smile to strangers and welcoming them to our city, I definitely recommend this role.”

This Spotlight is presented The Volunteer Center, which is dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local agencies who need their help. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org .