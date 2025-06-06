Honoring The History Of Baseball With Showcase & More

1 min read

Old Fort Baseball Co. is proud to host the Second Annual Vintage Baseball Showcase , a one-of-a-kind celebration of baseball history and tradition, taking place on June 28 at Lawton Park. Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s showcase promises to be even bigger, featuring a game between the Indianapolis Blues and Hillsdale People.

The teams will compete in a baseball game played by 1864 rules, showcasing vintage style uniforms, period authentic equipment to allow the fans to step back in time to see how America’s Game began.

This family friendly, free event and is open to the public and will again feature food vendors The Stand, Major League Creamery and Fairfax Mobile Coffee. The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a special limited edition Fort Wayne Baseball History Card Set featuring teams and players from the city’s past courtesy of Midwest Box Breaks.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Vintage Baseball Showcase back for a second year,” said Logan Wiening, Owner of Old Fort Baseball Co. “This event not only celebrates the heritage of America’s pastime but also Fort Wayne’s unique connection to baseball history. It’s a day of nostalgia and fun for everyone.”

For more information, visit oldfortbaseballco.com/vintageshowcase