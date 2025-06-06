Explorer Day Invites You To Celebrate Fort Wayne & Community

2 min read

PBS Fort Wayne’s 11th Annual Explorer Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m., rain or shine at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne. This event is supported by PNC Grow Up Great® as an official Be My Neighbor Day Event, inspired by Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, the beloved PSB KIDS series from Fred Rogers Productions. Be My Neighbor Days aim to encourage local volunteerism and foster family engagement and community development.

Admission and parking for this event, available in the Parkview Field parking lots, is also free.

PBS Fort Wayne’s Explorer Day encourages children of all ages and their families to come together to take advantage of hands-on activities designed to engage, educate and inspire the fun of learning all summer long. Booths at the event will feature numerous local businesses and area non-profits along with PBS Fort Wayne offering activities—at no charge— to attendees.

Kids and their families can take part in activities as varied as the arts, sciences, sports and more. Meet-and-greets and photo opportunities will occur throughout the event with PBS KIDS characters Daniel Tiger from the series Daniel Tigers Neighborhood and Clifford, star of the animated series Clifford The Big Red Dog on hand. PBS Fort Wayne’s mascot, Ryder and mascots from other area organizations and teams will also be available for meetings and photos.

This event is supported by PNC Grow Up Great®, the signature philanthropic initiative of the PNC Foundation. Since 2004, PNC Grow Up Great® has helped prepare children from birth through age 5 for success in school and life, supporting programs, resources and experiences that plant the seeds for a lifetime of opportunities.

Additional funding for this annual celebration is provided by Fort Wayne Community Schools and 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union.

PBS Fort Wayne is the northeast Indiana region’s only locally owned and operated full power television service and only public television station. PBS Fort Wayne broadcasts six channels, 24 hours a day: Our main channel on 39.1; PBS Kids on channel 39.2; Create on channel 39.3; Explore on channel 39.4 (local and Indiana-centric programs, international news, public affairs, and documentaries), PBS FWx on channel 39.5, providing National Weather Service Doppler radar, weather warnings and National Weather Service audio, and now, channel 39.6, providing the live broadcast of the Allen County Public Library’s Audio Reading Service.

PBS Fort Wayne live streams its main channel (39.1) and Create (39.3) in the northeast Indiana region on its website, pbsfortwayne.org; at www.pbs.org and through the PBS App, as well as YouTube TV and Amazon Prime and the free PBS Fort Wayne App. For more information about PBS Fort Wayne, visit pbsfortwayne.com

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The Foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through PNC Grow Up Great®, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. For more information, visit pncgrowupgreat.com