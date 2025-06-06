Mayor Tucker Receives A Warm Waynedale Welcome

4 min read

The first Mayors Walk of the year put a spotlight on the Waynedale community.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, along with 4th District City Councilman Dr. Scott Myers, City officials, staff, and area neighborhood leaders participated in the Mayor’s Walk through Waynedale’s Avalon Place Civic Association on the evening of Wednesday, May 28. The Mayor’s Walk underscores the city’s recent renewed interest in taking a comprehensive survey of the Waynedale area, with the ultimate goal of producing a Neighborhood Plan that will guide improvements to be implemented over the next 15 years.

(left photo) Knightswood Dr. resident, Armatha Green and community leader, Camille Garrison meet with Fort Wayne’s Mayor Tucker in Avalon Place Neighborhood.

The walk focused on the north end of Knightswood Drive, where residents had been notified in advance that they could meet the mayor and share any neighborhood or community concerns. Since the event took place after a rainy day, Mayor Tucker immediately spotted standing water in the street and flagged a staff member to address the drainage issue. Throughout the walk, it became routine for the mayor to involve staff as needed. She greeted residents at their doors or while they were out for their evening walks and, depending on the concern, whether it involved safety, traffic, drainage, or sidewalks, she called on the appropriate city department leader in the group to become involved.

Mayor Tucker approached the walk with care, but also with a warm and friendly attitude. Residents seemed happy to see her and were in good spirits as they chatted. Along with suggestions for improvements, many shared personal stories about life in the neighborhood, and more than a few laughs. Although the walk was planned to last about an hour, the mayor ended up staying nearly twice as long, enjoying the conversations and connections.

After a short conversation, Mayor Tucker struck an immediate bond with 89-year-old Knightswood resident, Armatha Green, who led the mayor hand-in-hand into her home to show off her wood carvings, a hobby of passion that continues to inspire her. “She was very nice, and it was a positive experience. I’ve never had such a thing happen to me before in my life,” Green shared with delight, after meeting with the mayor. “I was very impressed with her. I’ve never been active with a politician. It made my day very special. I would love to have her come back again. And she’s the first mayor I’ve ever held hands with!”

During the Mayor’s Walk, the Fort Wayne Fire Department installed 25 free smoke detectors in residents’ homes as part of a city-wide fire prevention and safety effort. This ongoing initiative is available to all Fort Wayne residents, who can request a free smoke detector and professional installation by the Fire Department. To sign up, visit fortwaynefiredepartment.org, click the smoke detector graphic, and complete the online form.

While the walk was wrapping up, Mayor Tucker highlighted her experience as truly “feeling the love” of the community through the many residents of the neighborhood that she had met. This thought came as no surprise to the group who joined her during the event, as she seemed very interested, engaged, and willing to talk as long as needed to have productive conversations, address concerns, and create a meaningful connection while meeting with residents.

The Waynedale choice of location for the Mayor’s Walk was no coincidence however, as the city leads an initiative to collect public input to develop the Waynedale 2040 Neighborhood Plan. As featured in the last edition of The Waynedale News, the plan is led by Councilman Myers and the City’s Department of Neighborhoods, which is supported by roughly 20 neighborhood leaders who have regularly met since January to provide initial input on the plan’s process.

This is an ambitious effort designed to reflect the voices and visions of the entire community. Encompassing twenty-four neighborhood associations and all the business districts in between, from Quimby Village to the airport, the plan covers a wide and diverse area.

As a part of the plan, residents are now invited to share ideas and make recommendations that will shape and establish a vision for the community. Expected to be completed in mid-2026, Waynedale 2040 will address neighborhood topics such as historic preservation, economic development, housing, marketing, infrastructure and utilities, parks and recreation, transportation, parking, connectivity, public safety, and zoning and land use.

Waynedale residents are also invited to provide input at the following free events, which will include free food for the first 100 attendees.

Monday, June 9, 5 – 8pm Waynedale Park shelter, 2900 Koonz St.

Wed., June 11, 4 – 7pm Psi Ote Park shelter, 3500 Wenonah Lane

Thursday, July 10, 5 – 8pm The Stand, 5200 Bluffton Rd

Thursday, July 24, 5 – 8pm Willow Creek Crossing Apartments Clubhouse, 7501 Lakeridge Dr.

To view a map of the district, share your input online, or learn more about the Waynedale 2040 initiative, visit waynedaleplan.com.