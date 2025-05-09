Local Text Ads: May 9 Update
GARAGE SALE
2017 Reservation Drive
House and yard furniture,
Kitchen necessities,
New King size bed mattress and frame,
Full Size bedding items,
Christmas decorations,
Various goodies and a grand-father clock
May 15-16-17th
ROASTED
CHICKEN DINNER
Friday, May 16, 4:30-6:30
$14 includes smoked 1/2 chix, smoked Mac n’ cheese, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.
$7 kids meal includes chix strips in place of 1/2 chix.
Full service Bar
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Ave.
Fort Wayne 46802
TRILLIUM GARDEN CLUB PLANT SALE
Tuesday, May 20, 8a – 1p
Aboite Fire Station
11321 Aboite Center Rd
Fort Wayne, In 46814
Sale includes locally grown
Plants and other gardening items.
16TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET
7605 Bluffton Rd
Saturday, June 14, 9a – 2p
Vendor spaces $15,
Tables $5
Reservations:
Vicki – 260-750-8021
Jean – 260-672-3913
Proceeds: Veterans & Family, Local Charities Public Welcome!
Come & Enjoy!
2 ASSOCIATION
GARAGE SALE
Lakeshores and Winterset Associations Garage Sale
May 16 & May 17, 9a-4p
Off Winchester Road and Lower Huntington Road
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE WAYNEDALE MEMORIAL DAY PARADE
Open to all groups, businesses, schools, and individuals. It’s free to participate, no registration needed. Lineup by 8:30a at Waynedale United Methodist Church (2501 Church St.), with the parade stepping off at 9a down Old Trail Road to Prairie Grove Cemetery. Parade directors will assist with lineup. A memorial ceremony will follow the parade.
Live coverage is planned to be on The Waynedale News’ Facebook, be sure to like & follow the page to be notified.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair,
Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
- Local Students & The Power Of Community Service - May 9, 2025
- Celebrating Mid-Century Modern Homes & Preservation - May 9, 2025
- Allen Co Marketplace Gets Fresh Start With New Owner - May 9, 2025