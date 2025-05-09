Local Text Ads: May 9 Update

3 min read

GARAGE SALE

2017 Reservation Drive

House and yard furniture,

Kitchen necessities,

New King size bed mattress and frame,

Full Size bedding items,

Christmas decorations,

Various goodies and a grand-father clock

May 15-16-17th

ROASTED

CHICKEN DINNER

Friday, May 16, 4:30-6:30

$14 includes smoked 1/2 chix, smoked Mac n’ cheese, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.

$7 kids meal includes chix strips in place of 1/2 chix.

Full service Bar

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave.

Fort Wayne 46802

TRILLIUM GARDEN CLUB PLANT SALE

Tuesday, May 20, 8a – 1p

Aboite Fire Station

11321 Aboite Center Rd

Fort Wayne, In 46814

Sale includes locally grown

Plants and other gardening items.

16TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET

7605 Bluffton Rd

Saturday, June 14, 9a – 2p

Vendor spaces $15,

Tables $5

Reservations:

Vicki – 260-750-8021

Jean – 260-672-3913

Proceeds: Veterans & Family, Local Charities Public Welcome!

Come & Enjoy!

2 ASSOCIATION

GARAGE SALE

Lakeshores and Winterset Associations Garage Sale

May 16 & May 17, 9a-4p

Off Winchester Road and Lower Huntington Road

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting Free estimates Call 260-579-7299

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA

Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy, North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen

timt46804@gmail.com

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE WAYNEDALE MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

Open to all groups, businesses, schools, and individuals. It’s free to participate, no registration needed. Lineup by 8:30a at Waynedale United Methodist Church (2501 Church St.), with the parade stepping off at 9a down Old Trail Road to Prairie Grove Cemetery. Parade directors will assist with lineup. A memorial ceremony will follow the parade.

Live coverage is planned to be on The Waynedale News’ Facebook, be sure to like & follow the page to be notified.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair,

Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683

YOUR AD HERE!

Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.