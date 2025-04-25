South Side Farmers Market Celebrates 99 Years!

2 min read

South Side Farmers Market, Fort Wayne’s oldest continually operating farmers market, is proudly stepping into its 99th year of service to the community. Opening Day for the 2025 season was Saturday, April 19th. Operated by the Allen County Ag. Producers, Inc., a dedicated nonprofit organization, the market’s mission has always been to educate the public on the best selection, use, and storage of a wide variety of fresh, locally grown produce.

Each Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., local growers and independent vendors line the market with an abundance of seasonal fruits, vegetables, and homemade products. While fresh produce remains the main draw, the market has also become a year-round source for hormone-free pork, poultry, and fresh eggs. From early spring to mid-December, you’ll also find vendors offering homemade baked goods, vibrant garden plants, fresh-cut flowers, artwork, crafts, jewelry, antiques, secondhand treasures, and more.

Shoppers can enjoy the aroma of sizzling breakfast sandwiches and fresh coffee as they browse, with a cozy counter inside serving hearty breakfast and lunch options made from scratch. On chilly mornings, wood-burning stoves warm the building, creating a welcoming, rustic ambiance that harkens back to simpler times. It’s not just a place to shop—it’s a tradition and gathering space where families, neighbors, and visitors connect week after week.

Beyond the fresh goods and handcrafted items, what truly sets South Side Farmers Market apart is its deep-rooted connection to Fort Wayne’s history and culture. Established in 1926, the market has weathered nearly a century of change, remaining a beloved constant in the community. Generations of families have shopped here, many forming lifelong relationships with vendors whose stands have been passed down through family lines. The market also serves as a platform for small businesses to launch and grow, offering low overhead and a supportive customer base. Seasonal events, cooking demonstrations, and holiday-themed markets add to the festive atmosphere throughout the year, making each visit unique. Whether you’re a long-time resident or a newcomer discovering the market for the first time, you’ll find more than just groceries—you’ll find a welcoming community rooted in tradition, sustainability, and local pride.

Conveniently located in the 3300 block of Warsaw Street, between Oxford and Pontiac in the heart of Fort Wayne’s South-Central area, the market is a local staple and social hub. A large, free parking lot is accessible from Dalman Avenue, with a handicap-accessible entrance for added convenience.

New vendors are welcome and can rent a stand for around $25 per market, call 260-310-9499 for details.

Market info can be found at southsidefarmersmarket.com .