Great American Cleanup Motivates Community Pride

The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program that Fort Wayne has participated in for nearly 30 years. It’s a time when we can show our community pride by lending a hand to clean up littered roadsides, parks, trails, and river ways. A clean city makes a difference. With the help of volunteers, Fort Wayne can come together and show how much we care about our community’s neighborhoods and public spaces.

Volunteers are invited to join this year’s Great American Cleanup the morning of Saturday, May 3. Cleanup efforts are a great way to see family, friends, co-workers, classmates, neighborhood associations, faith-based organizations, or any other group you can encourage to come out to help. Although it takes only a few hours to clean, it makes a huge difference when a lot of people participate. After the work is done, a volunteer celebration with food, drinks, prizes, and live entertainment will be held at Headwaters Park from 11:30a to 2p.

The City of Fort Wayne will provide groups with garbage bags, gloves, and T-shirts. Volunteers are asked to pre-register at cityoffortwayne.org/great-american-clean-up between today and Friday, April 18. For more information, please call the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department at 260-427-1345 or by email greatamericancleanup@cityoffortwayne.org.

Staff members from the Solid Waste Department will coordinate and assign locations to ensure areas with the most need are addressed, but groups may pick an area of their choice if they have identified a location. The clean-up process will begin between 8 and 9 a on May 3.

In 2024, over 3,200 volunteers collected more than 168,000 pounds of litter and debris from neighborhoods, parks, riverbanks, and roadsides.

If you’re unable to attend the May 3 event, there will be a Waynedale cleanup effort the weekend before. Those interested can meet organizers at the former Penguin Point parking lot at 9a on Saturday, April 26 to pick up trash along Saint Mary’s Pathway (Fairfield/ Tillman & Lwr. Huntington Rd) Trash bags, grabbers, t-shirts and other supplies will be included.