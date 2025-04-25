Local Worship & Events: April 25 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
FREE COMMUNITY DRIVE-THRU DINNER
When: Monday, May 12, 5p-6p
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Enjoy a ham or turkey sandwich, chips, applesauce and cookies. Stay in your vehicle and we will hand them to you… until all dinners are given out.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
WAYNEDALE UMC VBS
When: Saturday, May 17, 9a-Noon
Where: Waynedale United MC, Door #1
Who: All children K-6 grade
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Please join us for VBS “Noah” on Saturday, May 17 from 9:00am-Noon for all children K-6 grade. Pre-registration is required.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST WOMEN IN FAITH “DAY OF GROWTH”
When: Saturday, April 26, 2025 9:00am-1:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #3, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Everyone
Why: Spiritual Retreat
Details: Join us for this Day of Growth Spiritual Retreat featuring Jeananne Park Estep, “Butterflies and Changes: 2 Corinthians 5:17”. Reservations required by April 21, 2025.
Cost: $25 (includes lunch); $7 (program only)
Contact: Debbie Bryant 260-403-3995 or WUMC 260-747-7424
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
RUMMAGE/
YUMMAGE SALE
When: Saturday, May 3, 8a – noon, Bag sale: noon until 1p
Where: Bethany Lutheran Church 2435 Engle Road
Contact: 260-747-0713
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Study Sun. 10:30a
GAMES & CARDS
IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3p
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Enjoy Social Time
Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.
Cost: Free
Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Mon-Sat
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Chair Yoga:
Mon & Fri, 11am
Cardio Tone: Tue, 9a /
Thur, 6p
Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9a
Yoga: Tue, 5:30p / Sat, 2p
$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
NEW LOCATION!
6721 Old Trail Rd, Suite 300 Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens.
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
