Just One Lunch A Week Makes A World Of Difference

Nothing fixes a boring day better than having a pal to eat lunch with! In the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ School Buddies program, an adult is matched with a 3rd-5th grader and spends lunch with them once a week in their school. This program is located right here in the Waynedale and Maplewood Elementary Schools, and we are looking for more volunteers to join!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana ‘Littles’ in the Big Futures program visited Fort Wayne Metals for a tour in early April. They learned about the products made and the career paths of the employees that work there.

One of the biggest supporters of this program is Fort Wayne Metals, with many of their staff participating. Any employee who wishes to join is allowed any extra lunchtime they need to do so.

“Fort Wayne Metals is about helping the community, and this is their way of being able to help out,” said School Buddy Stephanie, who has worked with Fort Wayne Metals for 6 years now.

Although Stephanie knew about BBBS, she felt she wasn’t in a place to be a Big Sister, with most of her free time filled with visiting her grandkids. After finding out about School Buddies and realizing how easy it would be, she signed up and has been visiting her 3rd-grade Little for a year now.

“I just think it’s super cool that there is a program like that for these kids at school, just to give them some extra attention and show that somebody does care, other than the ones that are supposed to care about them,” said Stephanie.

Having a School Buddy gives her something to look forward to each week, and she knows her energetic and smiley Little looks forward to seeing her too! Together, they have lunch, then move on to an activity. Sometimes, they start with a spelling workbook. Recently, they’ve been hanging out in the gym to play soccer or hockey. Whatever they do, it is the highlight of both their days.

“I was absolutely able to commit to once a week, and it’s just during the school year. So, it’s not a huge commitment, but it makes a huge impact for those Littles,” said Stephanie.

Also from Fort Wayne Metals, Grant is a seasoned School Buddy, having started 9 years ago. Although he wanted to volunteer with kids outside of his own, his free time was limited as a new father. When he learned how low-commitment but impactful School Buddies is, he knew this was how he could be there for his community.

If you feel worried about joining, you are not alone. Stephanie and Grant both felt nervous when they first signed up, but their worries quickly went away.

“My Match Support Specialist and BBBS did a really good job of preparing training,” explained Grant. “They gave us training on things to anticipate, and then also just were available if I had any questions.”

Grant is now matched with his fourth Little, and he loves giving his energetic and curious pal something to look forward to each week. Most of the time, this means playing games and just chatting as friends!

“When you get to see a lot of growth within a child from grade 3-5 and you get to experience some of their lives too, I find it rewarding,” said Grant. “It’s a really accessible thing to do, if you’re looking to volunteer.”

“To me, it’s just such a simple gesture, but such a big impact,” shared Stephanie. “I think we don’t realize how much of an impact it is on these Littles for us to show up every week.”

If you or someone you know would be interested in participating in one of our programs, visit our website at bbbsnei.org or call us at (260) 456-1600.